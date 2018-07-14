ABSECON — Local artists gathered at the historic Jonathan Pitney House on July 11 to showcase their skills with a flower pot.
The Best Pot in Town contest, hosted by the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance, called for artists to paint, decorate and fill their pots.
Judges rated the pieces based on composition, flow, use of color and, most importantly, if they would display it on their front porch.
“I’m so happy that I’m not a judge because they are all incredible,” said April Elias, president of the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance. “Every year it’s kicked up a notch.”
Artists of all ages and skill levels were invited to showcase their work. Entrants ranged from young children to professional artists such as Michael Cagno, executive director of The Noyes Museum of Art.
After the judges finished deliberating, visitors could cast votes for a people’s choice award by donating a dollar in containers placed next to each piece.
“It’s not really a fundraiser. The money goes to pay for the party that we’re having,” Elias said.