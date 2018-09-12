ABSECON — Residents may notice their town has gotten a little … crabbier … this Saturday.
That’s the day the city launches its inaugural Crabsecon festival, offering food, games, music and more at two recently renovated parks along Absecon Creek.
“Having an official Crabsecon day will help others to discover what so many of us already know – that Absecon is a great place to live, to enjoy and to do business,” Mayor John Armstrong said in a press release.
The day will begin at Turner Cove at 11 a.m. with a catch-and-release crab tournament, face painting and a magician.
From 3 to 9 p.m., Faunce Landing Waterfront Park will offer live music on two stages, a cornhole tournament, food trucks and a beer garden.
Armstrong and Bill Parker of the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance said they came up with the Crabsecon name and festivities to promote the renovations of the Absecon Creek parks. Locals and visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free shuttle service will be available from the parking area on New Jersey Avenue to both parks.