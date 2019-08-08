Lifelong resident Roy Talley will be honored as the 2019 Absecon Citizen of the Year at a celebration dinner Aug. 28 at Villa Rifici.
Talley, 62, is chief of the Absecon Volunteer Fire Department. He joined the department in 1977 and served as captain and then assistant chief.
He has been a coach to local girls basketball and softball teams and served as a volunteer on numerous community projects throughout the years. Retired, he spent 40 years as a union electrician. He and his wife, Joy, have been married for 36 years and have two daughters, Nicole and Samantha.
The Talley family has been involved in community service since the 1800s. Talley's grandfather served as Absecon Police Chief for 27 years, and his father served in the U.S. military during World War II. Each were members of the Absecon Fire Department.
Tickets for the dinner event are $40. Seating is limited. To RSVP, call 609-204-0600 or email swapforrent@yahoo.com.