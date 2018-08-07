ABSECON — City Council voted Aug. 2 to purchase two basketball hoops to be placed in the Blue Devils lot at Pitney Park, intended as a temporary solution to the removal of hoops from the court at H. Ashton Marsh Elementary School.
The need for a new basketball court in Absecon arose after the local Board of Education moved to remove the Marsh School hoops, a decision reached after Marsh neighbor Ed Solty told the board he was confronted outside his home by a group of angry basketball players.
The cost of the hoops had not been determined, but upper-end models were estimated to cost about $750 each.
Council members expressed concerns the Blue Devils lot may not be a permanent solution.
“There is a pitch on the parking lots which are not exactly conducive to playing basketball,” said Councilman Stephan Light. “It would be OK to have a little pickup game, but to actually put any type of money into the Blue Devils parking lot, I don’t think that it is going to play well for the kids because of the slope on the asphalt.”
Council members said they did not want to invest a large sum of money into installing a permanent basketball court if a sloped surface might be an issue, but members voted 5-1 to authorize the hoops. Councilman Chris Seher voted no, and Councilman Frank Phillips was absent.
“I would absolutely love a permanent solution, but if we throw 10 or 15 thousand dollars into a solution where it’s on a pitch I think it’s almost wasting money,” said Council President Keith Bennett. “I say that we’re not wasting money on children playing basketball. I want children outside playing basketball, but I want them to have a permanent solution and a good solution.”