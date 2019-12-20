Emma C. Attales students sang at the Absecon Business & Commercial Development Corp. annual tree lighting event held at the Absecon Clock Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Students also made decorations and hung them on the Christmas tree. Tom Syer, pictured here, was the winner of the Giant Christmas Stocking at the Absecon Business & Commercial Development, Corp. Tree Lighting at Absecon’s downtown Clock Plaza. The winner was selected from a drawing of all receipts turned in from local Absecon businesses for 3 weeks before the Tree Lighting. Connie’s Cutting Cove was again the Absecon business with the winning customer.
Breaking
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.