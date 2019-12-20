Emma C. Attales students sang at the Absecon Business & Commercial Development Corp. annual tree lighting event held at the Absecon Clock Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Students also made decorations and hung them on the Christmas tree. Tom Syer, pictured here, was the winner of the Giant Christmas Stocking at the Absecon Business & Commercial Development, Corp. Tree Lighting at Absecon’s downtown Clock Plaza. The winner was selected from a drawing of all receipts turned in from local Absecon businesses for 3 weeks before the Tree Lighting. Connie’s Cutting Cove was again the Absecon business with the winning customer.

