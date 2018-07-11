ABSECON — The city's K-8 school district has long found itself on the short end of the school funding stick.
The small district has faced rising costs, especially when it comes to paying for its students to attend high school, and in recent years administrators have struggled to keep balanced budgets. Taxes have gone up, jobs have been cut and essential school supplies have aged beyond their usefulness.
With New Jersey’s new school funding plan there is hope, however.
The bill, introduced by State Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, would redirect money from overfunded districts to those districts among the state’s most in need. The bill promises to impact large urban school districts greatly, but Absecon officials believe they too will benefit.
Sweeney’s bill passed the Legislature last month and awaits Gov. Phil Murphy’s signature.
Tom Grites, president of Absecon’s board of education, said his district has been underfunded for as long as he’s been on the board. That’s 30 years, he said, of Absecon being told it’s owed a certain amount of money only to find out it’s getting much less.
Recently, the board joined a group called the Fair Funding Action Committee whose goal is to draw attention to those districts not getting the funding the state claims they should. Among those districts least funded, based on percentage, is Absecon.
“We were actually excited,” Grites said of seeing Absecon’s name on the list of underfunded school districts. “At being the most needy.”
Excited, Grites said, because now the rest of the state knows what the board and its educators have known for years: Absecon is not getting what it needs to teach its children. According to the state’s figures, Absecon should receive more than $5.2 million in state aid each year. What the district actually gets is less than $1.7 million.
When the district rolled out its most recent budget, former Superintendent Theresa DeFranco said students were suffering due to lack of materials. Teachers spoke out, not against the board or DeFranco, but over the funding plight. Class sizes are growing, they said, teachers are being cut or seeing their positions reduced to part time from full time.
Even with the cost-cutting measures, Absecon’s budget included a more than 7-cent property-tax increase per $100 of assessed value.
Grites said an increase in state aid — any increase — would be of tremendous benefit to the district. Though he’s not willing to spend money the district doesn’t yet have, Grites said additional funding would be useful in bringing educational materials up to date and hiring more staff to keep up with district’s student population.
Though the new school funding plan is seen as good news, Absecon isn’t celebrating just yet. District officials said they were eagerly awaiting news from the state Department of Education regarding possible funding increases, but that, as of yet, Absecon is still in the same position it was a month ago.
Even if Absecon doesn’t get exactly what the state says it’s owed, any aid is welcome.
“It would certainly be a tremendous help,” Grites said.