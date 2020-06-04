The winners of the annual Best Flower Pot in Town contest hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for July 15. Twenty-five terra cotta pots were available to members of the public, for a donation, to be decorated in any fashion. Proceeds from the event benefit local are programs. For more information, visit the ACAA facebook page.
Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance hosts flower pot contest
