One of the decorated flower pots submitted for judging in the 2019 contest.

The winners of the annual Best Flower Pot in Town contest hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for July 15. Twenty-five terra cotta pots were available to members of the public, for a donation, to be decorated in any fashion. Proceeds from the event benefit local are programs. For more information, visit the ACAA facebook page.

