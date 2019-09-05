ABSECON — Attention artists and fine crafters: Are you interested in setting up a booth at a family-friendly and well-established art and fine craft show? Then the Absecon Cultural Arts Association invites you to take advantage of two upcoming excellent artistic opportunities.
The Art in the Park: Outdoors Art, Crafts & Music will take place Saturday, Oct. 12, and will be followed by the Holiday Art Mart: Indoor Art and Fine Craft Show, taking place Saturday, Nov. 16.
Artists must provide their own tent/display. Spaces for the Holiday Art Mart are limited. To apply for either show, you must send four pictures of your work and one of your display with a completed application to janetbodoff@gmail.com. Any item for sale must be handmade by the person selling the art or craft, or you will be asked to leave the show.
For more information on downloading an application, contact Janet at 609-287-6449 or janetbodoff@gmail.com.
