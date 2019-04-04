ABSECON - Last Friday evening, the members of the Absecon Education Association hosted a 5th annual community celebration for their students and families. Previous years’ events have included a Superhero Street Fair, Boardwalk Carnival, and Absecon Ever After.
This year’s offering of The Amazing Race Returns was a sequel to Absecon’s Amazing Race from 2017. The event sent carloads of families to scour Absecon for landmarks using only a few clues provided by the Association.
Consisting of teachers, secretaries, aides, nurses, and custodians, the AEA stationed forty volunteer members all over Absecon to greet the twenty-two Amazing Race teams upon their discovery. Each volunteer handed the racers a different scrabble tile when they were located. It was the mission of each team to locate the entire alphabet in less than an hour.
Many teams were dressed in matching outfits and completed the race in decorated vehicles. They came up with team names such as the Absecon Avengers, the O’Mazing McRacers, and Neals on Wheels. Once the points on all the scrabble tiles were tallied, it was the Dauntless Dessecinos who were crowned Amazing Race champions for 2019, winning a $100 gift card to Villa Rifici. The family of six, including four sons, was able to find an entire alphabet’s worth of Absecon landmarks.