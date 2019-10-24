The Absecon Halloween parade and costume contest will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 at Heritage Park behind City Hall. The event is sponsored by the Absecon Business and Commercial Development Corporation Inc.
Registration for children in costume begins at 12:45 p.m. and the parade starts at 1:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to homemade costumes in the categories of Spookiest, Funniest, Most Original, Best Group and Best Float, as shown by Lynn Caterson, Kathie Birkbeck and Melissa Phillips, all of whom are Absecon residents and ABCD trustees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.