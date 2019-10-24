102419_pab_Absecon Halloween

The Absecon Halloween parade and costume contest will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 at Heritage Park behind City Hall. The event is sponsored by the Absecon Business and Commercial Development Corporation Inc.

Registration for children in costume begins at 12:45 p.m. and the parade starts at 1:15 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to homemade costumes in the categories of Spookiest, Funniest, Most Original, Best Group and Best Float, as shown by Lynn Caterson, Kathie Birkbeck and Melissa Phillips, all of whom are Absecon residents and ABCD trustees.

