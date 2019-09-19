The Absecon Historical Society will host its General Membership, Fall Dinner Meeting, Monday, Oct. 7 at the Gourmet Italian Restaurant, Jimmie Leeds and Pitney Road, Galloway Township. A buffet dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Cost is $25. Cash bar at 5:30 p.m. Members and public are invited.

Robert Reid will present "The History of the United States Constitution." You will learn many facts about the constitution and lots you thought you knew, but really didn't. It will be a very interesting evening.

For reservations, call Nancy at 609-576-8103 or Ann at 609-645-3023 by Oct. 4.

