Absecon Historical Society holds general meeting

The Absecon Historical will host our Spring General Membership/Dinner Meeting at Gourmet Italian Restaurant, Pitney and Jim Leeds Road, Galloway. Presentation by the Rev. Norman Goos, Atlantic County Historian, President- Col. Richard Somers Chapter- Sons of the American Revolution will speak on: The Nacote Creek Watershed and its 9 Colonial Mills and Streams That Powered Them. Come and enjoy learning our areas history.
Members and Public invited. Doors open at 5:30PM. Buffet Dinner served at 6:00 PM. Cost $ 25.00.
Reservations call Nancy 609-576-8103, Ann 609-645-3023.
.