The Absecon Historical Society will host an Open House on Saturday, November 9th at 11 AM to 2 PM, Howlett Hall, 100 New Jersey, Absecon. We will have some of our own Vets Bill Hoch and Paul Bishop there. Come and discuss and share, see our Veteran's Exhibit. Refreshments will be served. Open to the Public.

Info: 609-645-3023.

