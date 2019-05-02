Absecon plans 26th annual City Wide Yard Sale

Applications are now available for Absecon's 26th annual City Wide Yard Sale.
Hosted by the Absecon Education Foundation, the City Wide Yard Sale will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Applications to participate as a seller are available at Absecon City Hall, Absecon Library, Home Town Variety Store on New Jersey Avenue and Absecon Public Schools Main Offices.
The rain date for the sale is Sunday, June 2. Cost to register is $15. Applications must be received by Friday, May 24. For shoppers, maps will be available to pick up at City Hall, Absecon Public Library, Absecon Public Schools and Home Town Variety Store.
For more information, call 609-289-6374.