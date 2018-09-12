ABSECON — A crowd gathered around the 9/11 memorial on Mill Road on the 17th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center. Guest speakers, musical numbers and a rifle salute were included in the half-hour tribute service.
“The events of Sept. 11, 2001, were certainly an act of rebellion against a loving God,” said United Methodist Church Pastor Christopher Loren Miller. Miller served in the armed forced for 38 years.
“We are called to honor the memory of those who died,” said Mayor John Armstrong, “and the pain felt by those they left behind.”
Local choral band Suite Inspiration performed a number of patriotic tunes during the tribute. Last Salute Post 9462 – the official military honor guard for Galloway Township – capped off the evening with a rifle salute.