Service learning can have a powerful impact on staff, students, and their community and is an important pillar within our Attales Middle School in the Absecon School District.
Our 7th grade team of teachers recently created a powerful service learning experience for our students as well as several senior citizens in our community.
Through the efforts of our 7th grade teachers, they organized a leaf raking service learning project on Monday, Nov. 25 and partnered our caring students with several Absecon senior citizens.
It was their hope that through this service learning project our students would be able to take the perspective of and empathize with others, which will promote social awareness, one of the five core competencies for social and emotional learning.
As you can see in the pictures, not only did our 7th grade team accomplish their goal, but they also created an experience for both our students and our seniors that they will not soon forget.
The 7th grade was able to complete this project due to a large donation of rakes from ACE Hardware in Galloway Township.
