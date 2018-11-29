Absecon student wins in End Distracted Driving contest

Atlantic County Institute of Technology student Annie Paxson, of Absecon, recently won a $50 Wawa gift card as part of an End Distracted Driving high school art contest.
The contest, sponsored by Cappuccio & Zaorski LLC, included more than 60 students from the greater Hammonton area. John Zaorski, partner in the law firm, announced the winners during an awards ceremony Nov. 13 at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall.
High school juniors and seniors were asked to use their creativity to develop a message persuading their peers to refrain from distracted driving. Judges included 2012 Miss New Jersey Lindsey Petrosh and Michael Kellenyi, founder and president of Parents Against Distracted Driving.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie