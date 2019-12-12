ABSECON — Seventh-grade students at Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon participated last month in a service-learning project created by their teachers to help seniors in the community.

The students organized a leaf-raking service learning project Nov. 25 and were matched with several Absecon seniors. The students received a large donation of rakes from ACE Hardware in Galloway Township to complete the project.

— Claire Lowe

