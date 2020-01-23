On Jan. 11, the Absecon VFW Auxiliary 9462 held its annual Beef and Beer at JDs Pub in the Smithville shops. The event was to raise funds for the VFW Service Dog Program.
The Motts Creek Pickers entertained the crowds who came out to enjoy the food and drinks, along with the many activities the auxiliary members planned to make the fundraiser a big success.
Money raised was over $4,400 for the VFW Service Dog Program. Thank you to all who came out and supported our effort.
