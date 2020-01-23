A few of the many volunteers who made the Beef and Beer a success, from left, Mary Deluca; Lee Walsh; Karen Benedetto, auxilary president; Joanne Wilson Kolbe; Annmarie Drovon; Annmarie Graham; Diana Amoroso; Kareen Corkie Distefano; Dana Dee Dee Amoroso; and Aaliyahs Sederholm, Absecon poppy queen.