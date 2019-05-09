You are the owner of this article.
AC Blackjack Football at Absecon Schools

We are fired up for New Jersey Student Learning Assessment testing at Absecon Schools.

On May 1, members from the Atlantic City Blackjacks, the new pro team in the area that play in the Arena Football League, and the Diamonds Dance Team came to the Absecon School District to perform a pep rally for thirdi to eighth-grade students to promote student achievement.

These students are preparing to take the NJSLA (formerly the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC) standardized testing beginning next week. To boost morale and school spirit, the AC Blackjacks spoke to our students about the importance of studying, believing in yourself, overcoming adversity and promoting positivity in all aspects of life. With the positive support from the AC Blackjacks, our students are ready to give their all on the test.

Specific students who were selected as our April Students of the Month were given tickets to the Blackjacks’ home-opening 42-35 win over the Columbus Destroyers on Saturday.

The Absecon School District is also conducting a fundraiser in collaboration with the Blackjacks at 7 p.m. May 18. We will have an Absecon Community Night during the Blackjacks’ game vs. the Baltimore Brigade. Students who attend will be able to see the players come out of the tunnel when they run onto the field. Our students are very excited about this unique opportunity. Tickets for this fundraiser are $25 per person with proceeds benefiting the Absecon School District.

For more information about ticket ordering, you can visit acblackjacks.com/absecon/ or call 609-783-9494.

Thank you for allowing us to spread the positive experiences occurring in our school district. If you would like to speak with me further about this event, please feel free to email me at jtorcicollo@abseconschools.org or call 609-641-5375, ext. 1023.

