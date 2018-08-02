The Pleasantville branch held an “Enter the Drum Zone” performance and workshop for kids event on Wednesday, July 18, part of the Atlantic County Library System's Libraries Rock! summer reading program.
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
Get email notifications on Jacklyn McQuarrie daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Jacklyn McQuarrie posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.