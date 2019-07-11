PLEASANTVILLE — The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted “Aliens: Escape from Earth!” featuring ScienceTellers on Tuesday, June 25, for ages 3-11. ScienceTellers demonstrated scientific principles through an action-packed alien adventure, filled with fun science projects.
The Pleasantville branch is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.
