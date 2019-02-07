Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

AMI Foundation Presents 3rd Annual Designer Bag Bingo and Basket Raffle

The AMI Foundation of Atlantic Medical Imaging will host the 3rd annual Designer Bag Bingo and Basket Raffle event on Saturday, February 23, at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon.

“We invite women in the community to join us for what is sure to be a fun night of games and exceptional prizes at our Designer Bag Bingo event,” said Dr. Peggy Avagliano, President of the AMI Foundation.

“Everyone in attendance will have an opportunity to win a designer handbag from top brands such as Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and more just by playing bingo. Other great prizes will be given away via raffles and basket auctions. Mark it on your calendar and tell all your girlfriends…this will be a night you won’t want to miss.”

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 and includes 12 bingo game cards. Extra bingo boards, daubers, special raffle tickets and basket auction tickets will be available for purchase the night of the event. Light refreshments will also be available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Holy Spirit High School Girls Crew Team.

To purchase advance tickets, visit www.amifoundation.net. For more information, call (609) 568-9153. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older.

The programs, services and partnerships undertaken by the AMI Foundation are designed to enhance the quality of life and improve the health status of community residents.

“We believe this event is consistent with that mission and vision,” said Avagliano. “It’s a fun and meaningful way for us to give something back to the communities we serve.”

Atlantic Medical Imaging (AMI) is a quality-driven medical imaging practice committed to clinical excellence by providing innovative service and compassionate care. With 42 board certified radiologists, 450 staff members and 11 office locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth Counties, AMI is the largest and most comprehensive provider of imaging services in central and southeastern New Jersey. For more information, call (609) 677-XRAY (9729), or visit www.AtlanticMedicalImaging.com.

The AMI Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to developing opportunities to enhance the quality of life and improve the well-being of community residents through education and programs, as well as through financial support of charitable organizations with compatible missions. For more information, visit amifoundation.net.

