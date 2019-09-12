PLEASANTVILLE — Art Handler’s Appliance Center is pleased to announce the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council has officially designated the company as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE).
The distinction is reserved for companies that pass a thorough inspection process, in which WBENC verifies that the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. By examining a company's business structure and site, WBENC promotes and incentivizes workplace diversity.
"Being recognized as a woman-owned business is a tremendous honor," Michel Sacks, Art Handler’s Owner, said. "Women all over this country strive to make their mark in the corporate world and in our culture as a whole, and I’m proud that Art Handler’s can lead the charge in South Jersey by emphasizing inclusivity and equality.”
As the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S., the WBENC is known for passionately advocating for women business owners and entrepreneurs. They operate under their mission to “fuel economic growth globally by identifying, certifying and facilitating the development of women-owned businesses.”
