ABSECON — A whole lot of “gospel” flair from Atlantic City will amplify the Christmas cheer when Absecon Presbyterian Church hosts the Inspirational Choral Ensemble of Second Baptist Church Atlantic City for a special Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
“A wise elf once said, ‘the best way to spread Christmas cheer is to sing loud for all to hear.’ So, you can expect some Christmas cheer records in Absecon to be broken with the Inspirational Choral Ensemble performing,” said the Rev. Drew Mangione of Absecon Presbyterian. “This is a concert that you won’t want to miss as you gear up for Christmas. This is sure to be a joyful night for everyone, whether you are committed Christian of any tradition or even a skeptic who just loves the traditions of the holiday.”
Hugely talented and a popular draw in past events, this will be the third performance of the ensemble from Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City at Absecon Presbyterian, which is at 208 New Jersey Ave. Tickets for the event are being sold in advance by members of the Absecon Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Committee and through the church office at 609-641-3759, or adminapc@comcast.net.
If still available, tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the event. Tickets are $10 and will support the ministries of the two churches. A free dessert reception will follow the concert.
“It is an honor to have our sisters and brothers in Christ from Second Baptist Church of Atlantic City bringing their incredible talents to Absecon to share them with us to the glory of God,” Mangione said. “The Christian faith centers on the humility of the Creator becoming part of creation in Jesus to live, die and rise again so that the faithful can share in God’s life. This is the faith that unites all Christians and to celebrate the first half of that — the miracle of the incarnation at Christmas — with friends from other traditions is a beautiful thing.”
Originally founded in 1974, the massive ensemble of singers is led by minister of music Thomas Jennings, who began his tenure as the leader of ICE at 13 years old. The ensemble has had the privilege of sharing its ministry across the country at concerts, revivals, anniversaries, civic events and in service to Second Baptist Church. The ensemble’s mission is to minister to the lost, encourage those in despair and low in spirit and comfort the wounded and broken.
Absecon Presbyterian Church is a community of people who are seeking to know Jesus by accepting the love of God the Father and sharing it with others to be a testimony for all to see the Holy Spirit at work in us and in our community. The church offers two Sunday services — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. — with breakfast in between from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Childcare for children ages 0-5 and Sunday School for students in grades prekindergarten to 6 is available in the second service. All are invited to share in the experience of life in community with imperfect people searching for God.
For more information, see AbseconPresby.org or Facebook.com/AbseconPresby.
