ABSECON — Thirty-three students made history Jan. 29 at the Attales Middle School by being inducted in the inaugural class of the Emma C. Attales Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society, our nation’s oldest, largest and most prestigious student recognition program.
The school gathered to formally recognize these students who were selected by faculty for successfully completing their candidacy and the rigorous selection process that preceded it.
In addition to strong academic records, which established eligibility for membership, inductees were also evaluated by a selection committee in the categories of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship.
The school would like to thank the Absecon Education Foundation for its generosity in sponsoring the new chapter. Without that support, none of this would have been possible.
The new members of the Emma C. Attales Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society and their grade levels are as follows:
• Auer, Zachary, 8
• Brigden, Kira, 8
• Cavileer, Hailey, 7
• Costabile, Kyle, 8
• Ditzel, Alexandra, 7
• Douglas, Brandon, 8
• Driscoll, Kenzie, 8
• Evans, Delaney, 8
• Facenda, Cole, 8
• Gobran, Jessica, 8
• Harlan, Charlene, 7
• Jha, Juhi, 8
• Kurtz, Kylie, 8
• LaVigna, Shelby, 7
• Lino, Kimberly, 8
• Loeb, Kate, 8
• Marcyk, AnnaMaria, 7
• McCabe, Anna, 8
• McCline, Patrick, 7
• McNulty, Riley, 7
• Mimay-Canas, Andrea, 8
• Newman, Lowen, 8
• Newman, Vanessa, 7
• Patel, Purav, 7
• Peng, Bonnie, 8
• Pugh, Maci, 7
• Ramirez, Victor, 7
• Reynolds, Julianna, 7
• Rynkiewicz, Ava, 7
• Saint Germain, Beverly, 8
• Santora, Angelyna, 7
• Savell, Samantha, 7
• Sketers, Kierra, 8
• Sketers, Sierra, 8
