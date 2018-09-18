PLEASANTVILLE — The property known as 129 S. Main St. found new ownership during an auction at the end of Monday’s City Council meeting.
Attorney Jonathan E. Diego won the bidding with an offer of $62,000. He said he plans to open a law office there.
“I was very glad that the process has been resolved,” said Diego, a New Jersey litigator for the past 25 years. “This is my first time actually bidding on any property ever, so it’s a new experience for me.”
Diego lives in Egg Harbor Township but was born and raised in Pleasantville. He said he attended the North Main Street School when it first opened.
“Most of my family on my mother’s side was born and raised here for probably like four generations,” said Diego. “I’m just glad to be back in my hometown.”
Diego had seen listings for the property in the newspaper and noticed a sign on the property with the auction date. He then seized the opportunity to bring another business to downtown Main Street.
Once a settlement is reached within 30 days, Diego said he will bring in contractors to give him estimates on what needs to be done to get the property back up and running. He hopes to open up no later than the summer of 2019.