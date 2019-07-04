LONGPORT — Absecon resident and author of "Ralphie’s BFF’s ... Bird Friends Forever" Marie Carhart will talk about the inspiration behind her book 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Longport Public Library's storytime event.
"Ralphie's BFF's" is based on the true story of Carhart's dog, Ralphie, and his journey of discovering friends where he least expected.
Following a reading of the book, there will be a presentation of the original sketches, artwork and development of the illustrations by local artist and illustrator of Ralphie’s book, Susan Daly of Susan Daly Art & Design.
Storytime is a free and there will be free coloring pages featuring scenes from the book as well. Additionally, autographed copies of ‘Ralphie’s BFF’s ... Bird Friends Forever” will be available for purchase, signed by Carhart, Daly and Ralphie himself.