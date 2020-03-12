031220_eht_pab_BHM posters ms m oore

Shown from left are Mayank Mistry and Eric Terrones, third prize winners; Olma Ducasse, first prize winner; and Melissa Stewart, second prize winner.

 TRACY BOSWELL / provided

Pleasantville High School held a poster contest to celebrate Black History Month in February. The theme was Then and Now.

