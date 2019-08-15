Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Jones, Tyree A., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 13 and charged with contempt; simple assault.
Banks, Devon Q., 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possession of marijuana/hash under, manufacture/distribute CDS.
Brown, Ramier K., 24, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with possession/use of CDS.
Damarr-Faruq, Ellena V., 42, of East Orange, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with resisting arrest-flight, disorderly conduct.
Smith III, James B., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with contempt, disobedience to the order of the court, resist arrest-flight, eluding- substantial risk of physical injury.
Smith, Ricco, 49, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with endangering injured/helpless/incapacitated person, aggravated assault w/ bodily injury, theft (greater than or equal to $200), 4th degree, conspiracy.
Jamison, Kineshia T., 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with contempt, possess marijuana/hash under.
Howell, Diane D., 43, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with endangering injured/helpless/incapacitated person, aggravated assault w/ bodily injury, theft (greater than or equal to $200), 4th degree, conspiracy.
Randall, Jacque V., 51, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with endangering injured/helpless/incapacitated person, aggravated assault w/ bodily injury, theft (greater than or equal to $200), 4th degree, conspiracy.
Lewis, Brandon M., 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possess marijuana/hash under, and distribution of narcotic drug.