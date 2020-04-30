Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Bell, Robert A., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 13 and charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, obstruction of administration of law.
Harmon, Lastacia L,. 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 11 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under/manufacture/distribute CDS/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 17-year-old minor, of Pleasantville, was arrested April 8 and charged with simple assault - robbery, force, all others – conspiracy.
