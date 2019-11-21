Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Visosky, Edward J., 49, of Linwood, was arrested on Nov. 12 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Dawson, Joshuanna D., 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with resisting arrest – no force.
A 15-year-old, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Nov. 11 and charged with robbery – force – all others, burglary – inflict bodily inj-force non resid day, possess certain weapons, poss weapon unlawful purpose.
Parrish, James M., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Nov. 9 and charged with failed to give CDS to police.
Desir, Dorbensley, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with receive stolen property, improper display of license plates— fictitious, unregistered vehicle, windshield wipers, obstructed view, uninsured vehicle, arrest for other jurisdiction.
Dib, Blake A., 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with driving after dl/registration suspended/revoked.
Jones, Jaquay L., 21, of Hammonton, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Terez, Dmitry E., 53, of Cherry Hill, was arrested on Nov. 8 and charged with driving under the influence.
Soriano Paz, Genaro, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with simple assault, obstruct admin of law.
Callaway, Terrel D., 22, of Absecon, was arrested on Nov. 7 and charged with possession of CDS heroin, possess marijuana/hash under, manufacture/distribute CDS, poss of drug paraphernalia.
Ranger, Steven N., 31, of Northfield, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.