Mozelle III, William D., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with possession/use CDS.

Woodall, Darren L., 59, of Atlantic City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

A 14-year-old male, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with possession of CDS - heroin.

Howell, Latifa R., 26, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.

Broadhurst, Tracey L., 44, of Egg Harbor Twp, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving under the influence–refusal to submit to chemical test; penalties.

Mays, Jimmy Jr., 60, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with simple assault.

Load comments