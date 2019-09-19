Miller, Everett S., 30, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrest for other jurisdiction.
Walker, Kamia K., 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Mendoza, Ismael, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash over/manufacture/distribute CDS.
Delacrusrangel, Gigdiddon, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Bernal-Robles, Maximillion, 41, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with driving under the influence.
A 15-year-old, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with resisting arrest.
A 16-year-old, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with resisting arrest.
A 14-year-old, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with resisting arrest.
Ferber, Alexis M., 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Newmones, Ronald, 57, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with hinder apprehension.
Parrish, James M., 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Akins, Mark M., 52, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
Handy, Raymond A., 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Bailey, Jonathan M., 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with arrest for other jurisdiction.
