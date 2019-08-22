Roe, Joshua M., 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with receiving stolen property, eluding – substantial risk of physical injury.
Simmons, Clarence, 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with obstructing administration of law, resisting arrest.
Roe, Joshua M., 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with criminal mischief by tampering, MV theft – automobile, receiving stolen property, attempt to elude police.
Singh, Gurjinder, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Harmon, Jibreel Muhsin, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Aug. 16 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Stark, Matthew, 37, of Somers Point, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with possession of CDS - heroin.
Oquendo, Antonio, 41, of Vineland, was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with possession of CDS - heroin, distribution of heroin/cocaine.