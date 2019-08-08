A 17-year-old male, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on July 30 and charged with manufacture/distribution of CDS/possession of CDS cocaine/dist. of prescription legend drug/manufacture/distribution/disposal other dangerous drug.
Ortiz, Jose A., 50, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 29 and charged with simple assault/resisting arrest/cause/attempt bodily injury.
Gallagher, Matthew Thomas, 29, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 29 and charged with possession of CDS cocaine.
Boykin, Richard, 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested on July 28 and charged with harassment.
Barber, Thomas J. Jr., 54, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 28 and charged with aggravated assault with weapon/possession of weapon for unlawful purpose/possession of weapon.
Guenther, Frank J., 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 27 and charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury/aggravated assault/throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement officer/assault on police – simple use/threat to use of force/refusal to be fingerprinted.
Dixon, Shaniyah, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on July 26 and charged with simple assault.
Rosado, Gamar Abddel, 47, of Pleasantville, was arrested on July 25 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Suveges, James Craig, 60, of Atlantic City, was arrested on July 25 and charged with public possession of open alcoholic beverages.