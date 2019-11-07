St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in Parish Hall at 592 New Jersey Ave. The bazaar will feature more than 40 crafters and vendors. Among the crafts will be knitted items, holiday decorations and food items including candy, jellies, and dips. We will also feature several local authors and an antique jewelry merchant. The bazaar also will include numerous raffles, home baked goods and a white elephant room with many gently used treasures. Lunch and dinner will be served both days. The menus will include chicken tortellini soup, chili and a baked ziti dinner on Saturday night. For more information, call 609-335-5214.
