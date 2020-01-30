013020_pab_PHS community service

From left, Pleasantville High School students Shamera Rosalva, Alicia Jordan, Ashley Rigby, Kadeem Revis and Tanijah Smith are part of the Community Service Club.

 Tracy Boswell, Pleasantville High School / provided

The new Community Service Club at Pleasantville High School met recently to support alumni currently serving in the Armed Forces by putting together care baskets to ship overseas. Former students Evelen Diaz is stationed in Germany; Luis Garcia is stationed in Afghanistan and Quanif Callaway is stationed in Hawaii. 

