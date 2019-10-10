For the coaches and administrators of the Pleasantville Jokers and Atlantic City Dolphins youth football teams, promoting unity between the neighboring communities is just as important as teaching game-winning plays. With the help of D’Arcy Johnson Day, the teams hosted a successful pep rally that brought Atlantic City and Pleasantville residents together, while honoring the memory of a respected youth football coach who served as a mentor to many of the young players.
Named for Demond Tally, an Atlantic City Dolphins coach who was shot and killed near his Atlantic City home on February 11 of this year, the Rally for Tally was held at Atlantic City’s Dolphin Field on Saturday, Sept. 21. More than 400 children and their families gathered for food, drinks, cheerleading demonstrations, flag football, and other activities.
“This was the perfect way to pay tribute to Coach Tally, and we’re thankful that D’Arcy Johnson Day’s sponsorship allowed us to offer so much at the event,” said Hassan Kirk, coach of the Pleasantville Jokers. “Whenever we need support for a community event, especially if it involves children, we can always count on DJD to help.”
