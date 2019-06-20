Recently the 8th grade class at the Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon visited Bacharach Rehabilitation in Pomona. As a culmination to a unit of study on disabilities in which students read "Miracle in the Making: The Adam Taliaferro Story" as well as "Tuesdays with Morrie," students planned questions for the therapists and created painted rocks with encouraging messages for the garden adjacent to the therapy gym on the Bacharach property.
On their visit, students got to talk to a Physical Therapist and an Occupational Therapist about their careers and what they do to help patients on a daily basis. Students were also able to hear from current and former patients about their experiences in therapy on their individual roads to recovery. After touring the gym, students were able to place their painted rocks in the garden.