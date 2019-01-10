Emma C. Attales students supports Project Linus

ABSECON — The sixth-grade students at Emma C. Attales Middle School participated in a service learning project to support Project Linus.
Project Linus is an organization that encourages people to make and/or donate blankets to children in need. These children are either fighting medical conditions or are offered a warm and comforting blanket during a time of need.
The students used kits to make more than 30 blankets, which will be donated to Project Linus, South Jersey Division.
The project coincides with the school's ELA unit, in which students are studying the novel "Wonder." They have been discussing empathy, kindness and compassion. Students are getting to experience the powerful effects of joining together to support children during a time of crisis.
Students also made cards and coloring books to raise the spirits of the children receiving the blankets.