Events for April at ACLS/Pleasantville

ADULT COLORING FOR STRESS RELIEF
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville provides a place for adults to color for fun and relaxation daily April 1-May 31 during branch hours. Come to the 2nd floor anytime the library is open -- and color your stress away.
ATLANTIC COUNTY LIBRARY FOUNDATION BOOK SALE
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is having an ongoing book sale from April 1-May 31 during regular branch hours. All are welcome to visit the sale room and find readable treasures at a bargain.
JELLY BEAN JAR CONTEST
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will hold a jelly-bean-counting contest for kids from Monday, April 1 through Saturday, April 20. Children ages 7-12 are eligible to enter. Guess the number of jelly beans at the children's circulation desk and win the whole jar!
Please inform staff of food allergies.
PUZZLE ME THIS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville invites adults to engage their brain at our second-floor jigsaw puzzle station Monday, April 1-Friday, May 31 during regular branch hours. Come and see where we have two puzzles going at once.Working on a puzzle is a great way to sharpen your mind and de-stress.
STORYTIME UNIVERSITY
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville holds “Storytime University” at 10:30 am on Saturdays, April 6, 13, 20 and 27 for ages 3-6. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills.
-more-
INTRODUCTION TO THE INTERNET
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will offer a free computer-literacy program for adults,“Introduction to the Internet,” on Monday, April 8 at 6 pm. Registration is required, and space is limited. Learn how to navigate the internet for information and fun. Participants must be familiar with the use of a keyboard and mouse.
PLEASANTVILLE PURLS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will host its monthly knitting group for all ages on Wednesday, April 10 from 1-3 pm. Beginners and experienced knitters are welcome. Come share ideas and practice your skills along with others who love knitting!
WEDNESDAY STEMDAY
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville holds Wednesday STEMdays on April 10 and 24 at 5:30 pm.The free program is open to ages 5-12.Younger children must be accompa- nied by an adult. Registration for each event is requested. Libraries are great places to explore STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering, and Math). Learn together as we use a variety of mate- rials to make STEM come alive!
INTRODUCTION TO EMAIL
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will offer its monthly “Introduction to Email” program for adults on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 pm. Registration is required, and space is limited. Set up a free email account and learn how to use it. Participants must be familiar with the use of a keyboard and mouse.
RECYCLED PAPER BEADS - AN EARTH DAY EVENT
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is hosting a kids’ Earth Day event on Saturday, April 13 from 1:30-2:30 pm. Children ages 7-12 are invited to celebrate Earth Day early by using recycled magazines to make paper beads.Turn them into decorations or jewelry! Registration for the free program is requested. All materials will be provided.
PLEASANTVILLE PAGE TURNERS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville holds a monthly book discussion on Tuesday, April 16 from 1:30-3 pm.The branch invites all adults to come together for a relaxing afternoon discussing some of your favorite books. Light snacks will be served. Please advise library staff of any food allergies.
-more-
COMPUTER BASICS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will offer a free computer-literacy program for adults on Tuesday, April 16 at 2 pm. Registration is required, and space is limited.The ses- sion provides an introduction to basic computer skills, including using a mouse and keyboard.
MICROSOFT WORD BASICS
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will offer adults an introduction to Microsoft Word on Tuesday, April 23 at 2 pm. Registration is required, and space is limited. Participants must be experienced in using a mouse and keyboard. Learn how to create and for- mat documents, use templates, and use clip art.
Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr.
Avenue and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.