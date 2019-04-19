Farren new principal at HSHS

Absecon - Holy Spirit High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Thomas J. Farren Sr., Ed.D., as principal.
Farren comes to Holy Spirit High School from Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, where he has served in many capacities since 2000, most recently as internal coordinator for Middle States Accreditation, director of pre-prep tutoring program, and Spanish instructor.
In prior years, Farren was rugby head coach, chair of the Modern Language Department and assistant director of Campus Ministry at St. Joe’s Prep. He is also a former member of the Abington Township Board of Commissioners in Abington, Pennysylvania and has held adjunct professor positions at Montgomery County Community College and Chestnut Hill College.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Farren to the Holy Spirit Family,” said school president Father Perry Cherubini. “Dr. Farren is a lifelong product of Catholic education. His extensive experience in Catholic education on both the high school and college levels positions him to shepherd Holy Spirit into and beyond a century of academic excellence through a values-based Catholic education.”
“As principal, I look forward to supporting the already great work of the faculty and staff of Holy Spirit High School and continuing that work, challenged by Pope Francis to educate our students with a values-based Catholic education,” said Farren.
Specifically, Farren says he looks forward to continuing the school’s work to
- engage students where they are as they develop critical analytical skills that will prepare them with grace and understanding to give and to serve;
- focus on the holistic development of each student academically, emotionally, and socially in the Catholic paradigm of love and mercy;
- empower teachers to continue to develop as scholar practitioners, deepening their lessons and enhancing their engagement with students;
- promote and to celebrate the achievements of our students in the classroom, in the arts, in athletics, and in service to others.
“I am so pleased to welcome Dr. Farren to Holy Spirit High School and the ministry of Catholic secondary educational ministry in the Diocese of Camden,” said Mary Boyle, superintendent, Diocese of Camden Office of Schools. “We are blessed and delighted to have someone with the depth and breadth of education and experience that Dr. Farren brings to Holy Spirit High School. I know that he will find tremendous support from the Board of Trustees, the faculty and members of the administrative team, as well as the Catholic community in Atlantic County.”
Holy Spirit High School Board Chair Thomas E Reynolds thanked the school’s search committee for its leadership during the extensive search for a new principal.
“As Holy Spirit approaches its centennial in 2022 this key leadership hire positions our school with renewed energy, focus and vision to the future with a well-rounded individual who values, lives and celebrates our unique Catholic identity [and] can relate to the needs of today’s young families, who are the future of this institution, said Reynolds.”
Farren graduated from Georgetown University School of Business in 1998 with BSBA. He received his Master of Arts in Bilingual/Bicultural Studies from LaSalle University in 2004. He earned a Certificate in Executive Administration from the University of Pennsylvania in 2007. Lastly, he received his Interdisciplinary Doctorate in Education Program for Educational Leaders from Saint Joseph’s University in 2015.
A published author of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and academic articles, Farren is looking forward to continuing the mission of Holy Spirit High School. Natives of Philadelphia, Farren and his wife are looking forward to their time in Atlantic County.
Holy Spirit High School opened her doors in 1922 on Massachusetts Avenue in Atlantic City, before relocating to Absecon, NJ in 1964. Holy Spirit provides an outstanding academic experience, rich in tradition, with the uniqueness of a values-based Catholic Education. Approaching her 100th year, thousands of young men and women have had the opportunity to develop their God-given talents and abilities in her halls.