Last week members from Pleasantville, Atlantic City, Atlantic City International Airport, Linwood, Ventnor and Brigantine Fire Departments went through an extensive Safety and Survival Training for four days.
The training was held by the Pleasantville Fire Dept. which was obtained through a FEMA grant they obtained in 2017. Training was done by instructors from the International Association of Firefighters Fireground Safety and Survival program. The instructors came from all over the country, including one instructor who was from Toronto, Canada. All had different experience levels and backgrounds and brought a lot of knowledge and skills to the class.
The training covered different life saving skills which included MAYDAY training, entanglement hazards, reduced and low profile maneuvers through a wall, SCBA familiarization. On the last day those skills were put to the test with a competency course to see how the students would react with what they learned. They can now go back to their respective departments and teach other members the same skills.
The grant also included not just the course props but a mobile training trailer that can be taken to each department when they hold their class. For more information, log on to IAFF.org.