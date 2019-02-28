Free diabetes management workshops offered in Absecon

Medicare patients who live with diabetes and those close to them can learn how they can take control of their health through a free and interactive six-week workshop series.
Participants will learn about diabetes and its risks, how to prevent complications, healthy eating, exercise, medication management, dealing with stress and depression and much more.
The workshop series will take place at the Absecon Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. Workshops will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9 and 16.
Literature and resources will be provided. All attendees must register by the second session.
To register, call the Absecon Public Library at 609-646-2228.
Quality Insights offers free diabetes self-management education as part of the national Everyone with Diabetes Counts program. To learn more, see qualityinsights-qin.org.