ABSECON — Join Together Atlantic County, a countywide substance misuse prevention coalition, is coordinating the Partnership for a Drug Free New Jersey’s Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day in Atlantic County.
On Oct. 6, New Jersey residents will head out into their communities with an important mission in mind: knock out opioid abuse and save lives. Thousands of volunteers will lead a statewide initiative to address the opioid crisis, spreading awareness and critical information on opioids during this single-day event.
Join Together is seeking residents and community groups of Atlantic County who wish to volunteer and hang doorknockers in their community Sunday, Oct. 6, to raise awareness of the opioid epidemic's effects in New Jersey.
In 2018, more than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of a drug overdose, a majority of which were opioid-related. These deaths include those who overdosed on heroin, prescription opioids and synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl.
In its fourth year, Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day seeks to increase understanding of the opioid crisis through a mobilization effort with a dual focus: educating physicians and raising awareness among New Jersey residents and families. It is designed to inform residents and health care providers on the steps they can take to help end the epidemic. The New Jersey Senate and Assembly has supported the event, unanimously approving joint legislation designating Oct. 6 as Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day in New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy signed the resolution in July.
Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day is a project of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, in cooperation with the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse; the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Addiction Services; and Join Together Atlantic County, with help from thousands of volunteers across the state.
“It is so encouraging to see so many concerned residents from throughout the state of New Jersey take action to address the opioid epidemic in their communities,” said Angelo M. Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.
By participating in Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day, the community can help to support Join Together Atlantic County in their mission “to prevent, reduce and/or delay substance use in Atlantic County in a long term and sustainable manner.”
Individuals can register to volunteer for Knock Out Opioid Abuse Day at drugfreenj.org/knockoutvolunteers.
