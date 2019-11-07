110719_pab_libblackcat ppp-BlackCatstorytime-102619-1

Alexandra Mitchell, 5, of Pleasantville, gets into the Halloween spirit for Black Cat storytime Saturday, Oct. 26.

 Karen Nowalsky / submitted

PLEASANTVILLE — The city branch of the Atlantic County Library System held Black Cat storytime Saturday, Oct. 26.

The branch holds the free Storytime University program 10:30 every Saturday morning through Dec. 28 for ages 3 to 6. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Miss Debbie uses the latest books and some old favorites to help introduce new vocabulary and reinforce learning. Children and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, rhymes and movement while building language and literacy skills.

The library branch is at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778.

You can follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian) and Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian).

Tags

Load comments