Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville will host drummer Tony Day and friends on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. The free program is open to all ages, however registration is requested. Come enjoy a jazz-filled afternoon of holiday tunes! Light refreshments will be served; please advise staff of any food allergies.

Atlantic County Library System/Pleasantville is located at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-641-1778 or visiting atlanticlibrary.org.

