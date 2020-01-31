ABSECON — Thirty-one years ago, Donna Brandt worked with her friend, Bernadette Strecker, doing part-time modeling at one of the casinos.
They each had a daughter at Holy Spirit and they were in the Mothers Guild. Another friend, Lynn Devine, actually sold formal dresses out of her home in the Shores. We worked closely with Sister Mary Kerwin, who has passed away, and we were able to get a successful fundraiser off the ground.
We had a great time putting it all together. Sister Mary was the best and we had many, many laughs with her. And it was so much fun working with the kids.
When Aidan, Donna’s grandson, told her he was doing the Pre-Prom Fashion Show this year, it brought back a whole lot of memories. “It's so hard to believe that it's been so many years and that I actually have a grandson who will be doing it this year! I still think of my daughter and her friends in the article from way back then as 'kids.' I'm so happy that the tradition has continued and that the event is still raising money for the school.”
This year’s show will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. at the high school, 500 S. New Road. Students will model dresses and tuxes from Tesi Bridal, Dress to Impress, David’s Bridal, At Your Service Formal Wear and Men’s Wearhouse set to a theme of “Journey into the 80s." Tickets are $10 and the evening will include, song and dance, raffles and refreshments.
