'Hoops For Hearts' at Emma C. Attales Middle School

On Thursday, Feb. 28, 5th and 6th grade students from Emma C. Attales Middle School in Absecon will come together at 2 p.m. for the 7th Annual Hoops For Heart event.
The students have been raising and collecting money for the American Heart Association in efforts to help children with special hearts. Students will be participating in various basketball events, aiming to win several prizes such as a free P.E. day, homework passes, free Lunch, P.E. teacher for-the-day and many more.
The goal of the event is to bring awareness to the importance of making the right decisions to keeping their bodies healthy and active, and to raise money for the American Heart Association. Call 609-641-5375, ext. 1615 for information.